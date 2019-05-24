Breaking: Fayemi Wins at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has upheld the victory of Kayode Fayemi in last year’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

At its sitting on Friday, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Prof Kolapo Olusola, its governorship candidate, challenging Fayemi’s victory.

The PDP had vowed to appeal after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Fayemi winner of the election.

Friday’s ruling brings to an end the legal tussle for the right to govern the state and Fayemi can now see out his second four-year term after he lost to Ayodele Fayose in 2015.

