Breaking: Fasting continues as Salah moved to Sunday

The 2020 Eid-el-fitr (Salah celebration) will hold on Sunday as fasting for the month of Ramadan will now end on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a tweet minutes ago by the national moon sighting committee of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

“There was no positive sighting report of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria, tomorrow is 30th Ramadan. An official statement from the Sultanate will be released shortly,” the tweet read.

Normally, Ramadan holds for either 29 or 30 days, though many Muslim faithful have been preparing to end their fast today (Friday) and celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr on Saturday as was earlier announced.

The fasting will now continue with the search for the new moon.

