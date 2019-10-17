Breaking: Ex-PDP Spokesman, Metuh, Fails in bid to stop Trial

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has lost in a bid to stop his criminal trial before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja.

In a ruling on Thursday, Justice Ishaq Bello rejected a no-case application made by Metuh in his trial for alleged destruction of evidence while he was being investigated by the Economic and Finance Crimes Commission (EFCC) in relation to the purported looting of funds meant for the purchase of arms and ammunition during the President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Justice Bello said, after reviewing arguments by parties, “the view of this court is that the application for a no-case submission is lacking in merit. It is hereby dismissed.”

The judge then ordered Metuh to enter defence in respect of the prima facie case already established against him by the prosecution, led by Sylvanus Tahir.

