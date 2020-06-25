Breaking: Ex Oyo Gov, Abiola Ajimobi, is dead

Immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is dead.

SaharaReporters claims that the 70-year-old, who had been on a life support machine since last Friday after slipping into a coma following Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday.

A source who spoke to the news outlet said the former Oyo governor had a lung surgery since being rushed to First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos but made no progress while his kidneys had also failed.

It is understood that doctors treating him had informed his family that his situation had gotten very critical and that only a miracle could bring him back to life.

And on Thursday, the ex-governor finally succumbed to the virus.

More to follow…

