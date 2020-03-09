Breaking: Emir Sanusi dethroned as emir of Kano

Kano State Government has dethroned Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, the emir of Kano.

In a stunning statement Monday, the state government said a new Emir will be announced shortly.

The extraordinary incident comes days after a state high court barred the state government from investigating the emir over allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

Sanusi, who ascended the throne in 2014, has been locked in a bitter power tussle with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

To hit back at the emir who opposed his re-election bid, the governor split the ancient emirate into five.

Not content with this, the revered emir has now been dethroned.

More to follow…