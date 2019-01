The Emir of Lafia in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Isa Mustapha Agwai 1 has died.

Madaki of Lafia, Alhaji Isyaka Dauda confirmed the death on Thursday evening, Daily Trust writes.

Agwai was the 16th Emir of Lafia. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

More to follow…