Breaking: El-Rufai recovers from Coronavirus

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor took to Twitter Wednesday to make the announcement that he had tested negative after weeks of treatment and quarantine.

Writing on Twitter, El-Rufai said: “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results”

The governor had announced his status in a statement on Saturday night March 28, disclosing that he had since isolated himself as required by the management guidelines of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Kaduna State has been on lockdown since March as a means of curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the state COVID-19 task force, headed by deputy governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe, this week announced a relaxation of restriction on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to enable residents stock up food and other necessaries.