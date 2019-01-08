Breaking: Egypt to Host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that Egypt will host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations between June 15 and July 13.

Egypt beat South Africa, the only other nation to submit a bid, in a vote held at a Caf executive committee meeting.

Original hosts Cameron were stripped of staging the continental showpiece because of slow preparations and security concerns in parts of the country.

Egypt, which will host the tournament for a fifth time, has just six months to prepare for the expanded 24-team finals, which kick off in June.

Caf has since offered Cameroon the chance to stage the finals in two years’ time, which has meant that the original hosts for both the 2021 and 2023 finals have been asked to delay their tournaments.

Tuesday’s announcement took place in the Senegalese capital Dakar, which will host Caf’s annual awards ceremony later in the day.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah comes in as heavy favourite to retain his title as he takes on Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Senegal’s Sadio Mane for the prestigious African Player of the Year award.