Breaking: EFCC Files Fraud Charges Against Babachir Lawal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has filed a 10-count charge against Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Charged alongside Lawal were Hamidu David Lawal; Sulaiman Abubakar; Apeh Monday; Rholavision Engineering Limited, a company owned by him, and Josmon Technologies Limited.

The charges were filed at a high court in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, on Wednesday.

The anti-graft agency also filed four counts against Ayodele Oke, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and his wife, Folashade, before the federal high court in Lagos.

Both were charged over a huge sum of money found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, in 2016.

Lawal landed in hot water on December 14, 2016, when he was indicted by a senate ad-hoc committee on fraud over a contract awarded for the clearing of “invasive plant species” in Yobe state, through the Presidential Initiative on Northeast (PINE).

PINE, which was under Lawal, was at the time unable to account for N2.5 billion allocated to it for the alleviation of the IDPs’ in the north-east.

The Adamawa-born politician was later sacked as SGF on October 31, 2017 on the recommendation of a panel headed by Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.