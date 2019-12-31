Sani

Breaking: EFCC arrests Shehu Sani

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Breaking: EFCC arrests Shehu Sani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Senator Shehu Sani, the lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019.

The Nation reports that Sani was arrested for alleged extortion of $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said: “He was said to have collected the $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss.

“He was subsequently arrested and granted administrative bail while he refunded the money to the victim.

“He was asked to report but made himself incommunicado. He must have been scamming a lot of people, dropping the name of the EFCC boss.”

More to follow…

,

Related Posts

‘The ritual failed’ – Prophet who murdered LASU final year student, confesses

December 31, 2019

Car theft: Judge gives Naira Marley ultimatum

December 31, 2019

Breaking: Kara market, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on fire

December 31, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *