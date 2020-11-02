Breaking: EFCC arrests former FIRS Chairman, Babatunde Fowler, over N5bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler, over an alleged N5bn fraud.

Months after his removal as FIRS boss, Fowler, a long-time ally of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently being interrogated at the Lagos office of the EFCC.

Fowler was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 after a query for worsening tax revenues since he assumed the helm in 2015.

He was also accused of a lavish lifestyle, bankrolling extravagant parties and concerts in Lagos, poor corporate governance structures, poor audits, high handedness in office, diversion of funds, brazen corruption and awarding contracts to stooges and cronies.

More to follow…

