Former Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Edward Onoja, has been sworn in as the Deputy Governor of the State by the Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana.

Onoja was sworn in after he was confirmed as the Deputy Governor by State House of Assembly at a special plenary on Monday.

A long-time ally of governor Yahaya Bello, Onoja was chosen by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to replace former deputy governor, Simon Achuba after he was impeached on charges of misconduct.

