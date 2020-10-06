BREAKING: ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Mali

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has lifted the sanction imposed on Mali following the removal of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August.

This comes after the military junta reduced the transition period to handover to a civilian rule in the crisis-ridden West-African nation.

ECOWAS, in a statement, said: “Heads of state and government have decided to lift sanctions” in order to “support” the handover to civilian rule.

“It noted the publication of a transition roadmap and the status alloted to the military leader in the interim government.”

