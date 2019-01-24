Breaking: Duke Restored as SDP Presidential Candidate

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River, as the rightful presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

This nullifies the judgement of an Abuja high court which declared former information minister, Prof Jerry Gana as the party’s presidential flagbearer.

Duke, who emerged the party’s flagbearer after its primary in October 2018, had challenged the decision of the lower court.

In its ruling on Thursday, the appeal court declared that Duke is the authentic presidential candidate of the party and should be so recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

