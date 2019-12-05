Breaking: DSS releases Sowore after 124 days in detention

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Breaking: DSS releases Sowore after 124 days in detention

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

This comes hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja gave the state police 24-hours to release him from detention.

According to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, the DSS had no justifiable reason to continue to hold the defendant in custody, after she had signed the warrant for his release.

It is understood that the DSS also paid the sum of N100,000 to Sowore as ordered by the court.

More to follow…

 

,

Related Posts

#JusticeForMoradeun: Moradeun’s Family hires Falana, demands justice

December 5, 2019

‘Please don’t handcuff me’ – Orji Kalu begs as he bags 12-year sentence for fraud

December 5, 2019
Macron

France paralysed by biggest national strike in years

December 5, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *