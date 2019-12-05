Breaking: DSS releases Sowore after 124 days in detention

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

This comes hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja gave the state police 24-hours to release him from detention.

According to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, the DSS had no justifiable reason to continue to hold the defendant in custody, after she had signed the warrant for his release.

It is understood that the DSS also paid the sum of N100,000 to Sowore as ordered by the court.

