Breaking: DSS rearrests Sowore, chases Judge from court [Video]

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday morning disrupted the ongoing trial of activists #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, in an attempt to rearrest the two men, who were only released from its detention on Thursday evening.

The state police also allegedly chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, while also brutalising a journalist as they tried to re-arrest both men who had been in their custody for 125 days.

Few minutes ago, the official Twitter handle of Sahara Reporters, @SaharaReporters, alleged that the DSS had arrested Sowore and went further to share a video and tweeted:

“DSS finally re-arrests Omoyele Sowore after chasing judge out of the courtroom with gun. He has been taken to the headquarters of the DSS. ”

See a clip of the incident shared on Twitter below…

VIDEO: Moment Sowore Was Driven To DSS Headquarters After He Was Re-arrested.#FreeSoworeNow #FreeSowore pic.twitter.com/gXqyOqaY7E — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 6, 2019