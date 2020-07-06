Breaking: DSS arrests EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Magu was picked up over allegations that he owns four properties and for funnelling of funds abroad through a third party.

The embattled EFCC chair was arrested at the Wuse II office of the DSS on Monday afternoon and is now undergoing interrogation at the DSS Headquarters In Aso Drive.

Magu has been in a long-running feud with the leadership of the DSS.

In 2016, the secret police accused him of living in a N40m mansion paid for by one Umar Mohammed, a retired air commodore who is allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

“Magu is currently occupying a residence rented for N40m at N20m per annum. This accommodation was not paid [for] from the commission’s finances, but by one Umar Mohammed, air commodore retired, a questionable businessman who has subsequently been arrested by the secret service.

“For the furnishing of the residence, Magu enlisted the Federal Capital Development Authority to award a contract to Africa Energy, a company owned by the same Mohammed, to furnish the residence at the cost of N43m,” the statement read.

Magu is yet to be confirmed as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency despite occupying the position in acting capacity for five years.

The 2016 DSS report derailed his confirmation at the senate in 2016 under the leadership of Bukola Saraki.

