Breaking: Dogara decamps to APC, again

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara has returned to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmaker, who defected to the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) shortly before the 2019 general elections, returned to the APC after meeting with President Muhmmadu Buhari at the State House on Friday.

The Bauchi-born lawmaker was led to meet the president by chairman of the party’s Caretaker/National Planning Committee Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Buni confirmed Dogara’s shock return in a chat with State House correspondents.

Though no details were given as of press time, there are suspicions he has returned to the ruling party to be running-mate to former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections.

Details later…

