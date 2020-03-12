Breaking: Deposed Emir Sanusi sues IGP, DSS DG

Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order for his release from banishment.

Sanusi was whisked away to Awe in Nasarawa State amid heavy security immediately after his dethronement on Monday.

His team of lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Thursday, filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sanusi’s removal and eventual exile has been roundly condemned by lawyers and rights activists across the country.

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso had alleged that the emir was dethroned at the behest of the President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu BUhari (retd.).

The president denied the allegation.

