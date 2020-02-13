Breaking Court strikes out seven-count charge against Sowore, Bakare

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has struck out the seven-count charge previously brought against Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, by the Nigerian Government at the ongoing trial on Thursday.

The move follows the amended charges filed against both men by the government after the resumed hearing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The prosecution had earlier dropped charges bothering on money laundering, terrorism and cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari against Sowore.

The activists pleaded not guilty when the fresh charge of attempting to bring down Buhari’s government through revolution was read to them.

Details later…