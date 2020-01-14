Breaking: Court strikes out car theft charge against Naira Marley

Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has dismissed a car theft charge filed by the police against indigenous rapper, Abdulafeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and his two brothers and their cousin.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias made the order on Tuesday morning after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant Mr Adelekan Ademola and the four defendants.

‘Puta’ singer Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22 were the defendants in the case.

Elias struck out the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

Marley was absent, but the other defendants were in court, weeks after both parties announced that they had agreed to settle out of court.

Details later…