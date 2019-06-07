Breaking: Court Orders Reopening of AIT, Raypower

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the reopening of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM, less than 24 hours after it was shut down by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

In the ruling, Justice Ekwo Inyang ordered the parties to maintain status quo as the situation was as at Friday, May 31 when the processes were filed.

Justice Ekwo asked the parties to appear before the court on Thursday, June 13 to show cause why the motion on notice challenging the action of the regulatory agency should not be granted.

In an ex parte application brought by its lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the owners of the media outfit had on Thursday, June 7 asked the court to order status quo ante bellum pending the determination of the main suit.

NBC had on Thursday, June 6, announced the suspension of the licences of AIT and Ray Power belonging to the Daar Communications Limited.

The owner of Daar Communications Limited, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, had alleged earlier that the NBC was under pressure from the presidency to shut down both stations in their ongoing campaign to gag the media.