Breaking: Court orders Orji Kalu’s release from prison

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the release of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, from prison.

Kalu was jailed for 12 years on December 5, 2019, after he was convicted of N7.1bn fraud alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Finance at the Abia State Government House, Jones Udeogu.

But in a May ruling, the Supreme Court upturned his sentencing and ordered a retrial citing technicalities in the handling of the case at the High Court.

The Apex Court’s ruling notwithstanding, Kalu continues to be remanded in prison by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

More to follow…

