Breaking: Court orders arrest of former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete

Justice Idris Kutigi has ordered the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete over his involvement in the Malabu Oil scam.

In an ex-parte application, the Prosecutor, Bala Sanga, informed the court that the arrest of Mr Etete is key to unearthing the truth about the Malabu oil scam.

Justice Kutigi, while granting the request ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest the former Minister and produce him before the court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had earlier accused Etete and two others of being complicit in the alleged fraudulent allocation of the lucrative Oil Processing Licence 245 to Malabu Oil and Gas Limited in 1998.

The anti-graft agency named Etete, Seidougha, and Amaran as being on the run in the 42 counts of the alleged fraudulent Malabu Oil transactions recently filed against the immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), and six others.

Adoke and others had since pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail by Justice Kutigi earlier on Thursday.