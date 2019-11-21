Breaking: Court nullifies creation of Kano Emirates

A High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday nullified the four new Emirates created in the state by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Justice Usman Naába in his judgment averred that the creation of the Emirates and appointment of four first Emirs was illegal.

Governor Ganduje had earlier this year balkanised the Kano emirate after an alleged falling out with Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II who reportedly opposed his reelection bid.

The decision was however challenged in court by a group of Kano indigenes, citing a desecration of the traditional institution despite claims by the governor that the move was in a bid to bring governance closer to the people.