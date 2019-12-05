Breaking: Court gives DSS 24 hours to release Sowore

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to release Omoyele Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow Protest, within 24 hours.

In a ruling Thursday, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, also awarded a N100, 000 fine against the DSS over its delay to serve the defence counsel with the additional proof of evidence in the ongoing trial of Sowore and his associate, Olawale Bakare.

The judge, who was livid over the development which has caused the court to adjourned the trial at the instance of the DSS, said the fine must be paid to the defendants before the next adjourned date.

Ojukwu, therefore, adjourned until Dec. 6 for trial continuation