Breaking: Court forfeits Invictus Obi’s N280m

A Federal High Court in Lagos has permanently forfeited to the Federal Government the N280,555,010.65 found in bank accounts belonging to two companies owned by ‘Forbes entrepreneur’ Obinwanne Okeke also known as Invictus Obi.

The companies are: Invictus Oil and Gas Ltd and Invictus Investment Limited.

Obi was busted in a sensational raid by the FBI and is standing trial in the United States of American for an alleged $11m cyber fraud following his indictment alongside 77 Nigerians.

Following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through its counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, Justice Rilwan Aikawa granted the order at the resumed hearing Thursday.

During the sitting, Oyedepo informed the court that all requirements for final forfeiture had been met, including publication of the interim order which was done in the Nation Newspaper of October 25.

He prayed the court to grant the application for final forfeiture because “there is no opposition to the request from anybody.”

Granting his prayer in a bench ruling, Justice Aikawa ordered that the sum of N280.5m in two Zenith Bank accounts no 3341692012 and 1013714256 be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I have seen the application seeking for the final forfeiture of the sum of N280.5m where housed in the two bank accounts which is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

“I am satisfied that the requirements enumerated under Section 17 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act have been met by the applicant in this suit. Consequently, this application is hereby granted as prayed as it remains unchallenged.

“The sum of N280.5m found in the bank account of Invictus Investment Limited, who is the second respondent in this suit, is hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Okeke was in 2016 celebrated by Forbes International as one of Africa’s most outstanding 30 entrepreneurs under the age of 30 and described by the magazine as “proof that there is hope for Africa.”

In a surprise twist, he was arrested in August this year by the FBI as the ringleader of a cybercrime syndicate, which had defrauded a number of American citizens to the tune of $11m “through fraudulent wire transfer instructions in a massive coordinated business email compromise scheme.”