Breaking: Court finds Metuh guilty in N400m fraud trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, convicted a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisah Metuh, and his firm, Destra Investments Limited, of the first of the seven counts instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Okon Abang ruled that a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, unlawfully transferred the sum of N400 million to the defendants in November 2014.

The judge held that Metuh and his firm reasonably ought to have known that the sum of N400m paid to them formed part of the proceeds of the unlawful activity of the ex-NSA because they had no form of a contractual relationship with the ONSA.

According to the judge, Dasuki transferred the money to the defendants “in breach of public trust”.

A crushed Metuh asked to go take a leak after the ruling, and the judge obliged.

More to follow…