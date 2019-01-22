Breaking: Council of State Approves N27,000 Minimum Wage for States

The National Council of State has pegged the National Minimum wage at N27,000, which will be the take home pay for the least paid workers in the states and the private sector.

However, Federal Government workers will take home N30,000 as their minimum wage, in accordance with the demand by organised labour in the country, Punch writes.

The Council arrived at this decision at its meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, and the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, confirmed the development to State House Correspondents in Abuja.

According to Ngige, a bill would be sent to the National Assembly latest on Wednesday (tomorrow) for review.

The Nigeria Labour Congress had threatened a nationwide industrial action over the continued delay in the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Labour took the stand after the tripartite committee submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari last year, recommending N30,000 as the new minimum wage, despite stern objection from state governors.

More to follow…