BREAKING: Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, is Dead

Abba Kyari is dead,

This shocking news was confirmed by the Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to President Buhari, Femi Adesina, who took to his Twitter to reveal that funeral arrangements are already being made.

“Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon,” he tweeted.

This comes after the Kyari, who served as the Chief of Staff to the President, tested positive to the novel coronavirus disease.

We will return with more details soon.