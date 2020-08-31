Breaking: Chelsea agree £72m fee for Havertz

Premier League giants Chelsea have agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kai Havertz for an initial club record fee of £72m.

After an initial bid of €65m (£58.6m) plus €15m in add-ons was rejected in July, Chelsea have now agreed a deal that will surpass the club record £71.6m paid for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018 if add-ons are included. This takes their summer spending on transfers past £200m.

Leverkusen will receive €80m up front plus another €10m, with a further €10m potentially payable if a number of complicated clauses are met – including if Chelsea win the Champions League over the next five years – while Havertz has already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract, Guardian writes.

The Leverkusen manager, Peter Bosz, also confirmed on Monday that Havertz will no longer train with the squad due to his impending move.

“Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined,” he said. “I don’t expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again. It is possible that other players will also change. We definitely need to bring in players.”

Volland is expected to join Monaco, with Havertz becoming Frank Lampard’s sixth summer signing after the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech for £37m, Timo Werner for £47.5m, Ben Chilwell for £50m and defenders Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr on free transfers.

The 21-year-old playmaker joined the Germany squad in Stuttgart on Monday before the Nations League fixtures against Spain on Thursday and Switzerland on Sunday. Havertz has made 118 Bundesliga appearances since making his debut in October 2016.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

