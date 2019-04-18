Breaking: CCT Convicts Onnoghen, Sacks Him as CJN

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has convicted suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, accused of false and non-declaration of assets.

While giving judgement in the case on Thursday, the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, held that the prosecution had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Umar held that Onnoghen is convicted as follows:

Removed from office as CJN and Chairman of NJC

Banned from holding office for the period of 10 years

The money in the 5 accounts that the defendant has failed to declare be confiscated, seized and forfeited to the FGN as it is proven that the money was gotten illegally and the defendant has not provided any evidence of how he got them.

More to follow…