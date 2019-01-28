Breaking: CCT Adjourns Onnoghen’s Trial Indefinitely

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has indefinitely adjourned the trial of Justice Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria.

At a resumed sitting on Monday, the CCT said the trial remains adjourned pending the determination of the application at the appeal court.

The Federal Government is prosecuting Onnoghen at the CCT for alleged false assets declaration.

Onnoghen had through his lawyers filed an application at the appeal court challenging the tribunal’s jurisdiction to sit over the case.

Last week, the appellate court directed the tribunal to stay proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the CJN’s application.

But President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday sworn in Tanko Mohammed as the new CJN, pending the determination of the case against Onnoghen.

The president had based his action on an order of the CCT, a move that has drawn condemnation from lawyers and civil society organisations.