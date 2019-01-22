Breaking: CBN MPC Leaves Interest Rate Unchanged

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday left the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) unchanged at 14%.

It is the 15th consecutive time that the MPR, the determinant of interest rate in the economy, has been left untouched by the MPC.

Making the announcement at the CBN headquarters at Central Business District, Abuja, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the decision was unanimously taken by all members of the committee.

The last time CBN’s MPC touched the MPR was in July 2016, when it opted to raise it by 200 basis points to 14.0 percent – which has been in force since.

At the end of that July 25-26, 2016 meeting, it also voted to retain the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 22.5 percent, retain the asymmetric corridor at +200/–500 basis points, and retain Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent.

The MPR is the rate at which commercial banks obtain loan facilities from the CBN, and other interest rates are hinged on it.

It is used, through the Open Market Operation (OMO), to control liquidity in the economy.