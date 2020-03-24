Breaking: Cameroon Jazz legend, Manu Dibango, dies from coronavirus

Veteran Cameron Afro-jazz star, Manu Dibango has died after contracting coronavirus.

A statement from his official Facebook page says the legendary saxophone and songwriter succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging most parts of the world.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19,” the statement read.

Real name Emmanuel N’Djoke Dibango, the 86-year-old famous for the 1972 hit “Soul Makossa”, becomes one of the first global stars to die from the dreaded flu-like COVID-19.

One of Africa’s first true worldwide superstars, Dibango’s other hits include New Bell and Big Blow, all released in the 1970s.

His death comes as most African countries join their counterparts around the world to bring public life to a halt as a means of containing the spread of the virus.