Breaking: Caf President Arrested in France

The president of the Confederation of African Football Ahmad Ahmad has been arrested in Paris hotel by French police.

Ahmad was picked up around 8:30 am at the Berri Hotel in Paris, by the services of the Central Office for the fight against corruption and financial and fiscal offences (Oclif), Jeune Afrique writes.

It said the arrest may be related to the alleged misappropriation and corruption involving French company, Tactical Steel.

Former secretary-general of the confederation Amr Fahmy accused Ahmad of corruption before he was sacked in April.

Fahmy in a document sent to FIFA investigations committee accused the president of costing CAF an additional $830,000 because he ordered equipment through Tactical Steel.

Sabine Seillier, president of Tactical Steel, however, insisted that her company won the contract on a transparent basis.

There are reports that Seiller’s husband is a friend of an acquaintance of Ahmad.

Ahmad’s arrest comes as Caf battles a major controversy with the final of its flagship club competition, the CAF Champions League cancelled, after Tunisian club, Esperance were declared the winner as Wydad Casablanca walked off the field to protest a disallowed goal.

The Video assistant referee, VAR, was unavailable to judge a goal disallowed by the referee.