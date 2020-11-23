Breaking: CAF President, Ahmad, banned for 5 years

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad has been banned for five years by Fifa over ethics breaches.

Ahmad, also a Fifa vice-president, has been found to have breached codes relating to duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts, abuse of position as well as misappropriation of funds.

“The investigation into Mr Ahmad’s conduct … from 2017 to 2019 concerned various Caf-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in Caf’s dealing with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities,” a Fifa statement read.

Mr Ahmad, 60, has also been fined $200,000. He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

The Malagasy can appeal his sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) once he has received the full grounds for the decision, a process that can take up to 60 days.

This comes a month after the former head of Madagascar’s FA announced his intention run for a second term when Caf elections take place next March.

But his re-election bid is now in major doubt as he would have to pass an eligibility test to resume his place on the Fifa Council.

