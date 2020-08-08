Breaking: Buruji Kashamu dies of COVID-19

Former lawmaker representing Ogun-East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, is dead.

Sources say Kashamu died at the First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos after complications form coronavirus (COVID-19).

He was said to have been on a life support machine for weeks at the hospital after slipping into a coma following the infection.

Kashamu adds to the growing list of high profile Nigerians, who died at First Cardiology Hospital.

Late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, was treated for Coronavirus at the same hospital until he died in April, while former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi also died at the hospital in June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

