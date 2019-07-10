Breaking: Buhari to Submit Ministerial List this Week

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will submit the list of ministerial nominees for the consideration and approval this week.

Lawan stated this following a point of order on the issue by Senator Albert Bassey Akpan during Wednesday’s plenary.

The president has been under pressure from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and civil society groups to select a cabinet that will drive the nation over the next four years.

It took Buhari six months to select a cabinet after his inauguration in 2015, a situation that may blame for the country’s economic woes.

Apparently, the wait won’t be as long this time, even if many feel the list is long overdue.

More to follow…