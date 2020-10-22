Breaking: Buhari to address the country by 7pm

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Thursday night at exactly 7 pm over the escalation of the #EndSARS campaign that has resulted in violence across the country.

This was disclosed by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina after the National security meeting held at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

A terse statement released by Adesina reads:

“Following a detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

