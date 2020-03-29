Breaking: Buhari to address Nigerians by 7pm

The President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) will address the nation today March 29, 2020 by 7pm.

A statement from the Aso Rock State House Sunday said enjoined all radio and television stations to hook up with network services of the NTA and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

This comes after weeks of pressure and uncertainty over the whereabouts of the president and the response of his government to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country’s toll from the dreaded virus now stands at 97, with one death recorded so far.