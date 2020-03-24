Breaking: Buhari tests negative for coronavirus, Abba Kyari positive

President Muhammadu Buhari has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was contained in a statement by the presidency on Tuesday saying the 77-year-old president was free of the dreaded COVID-19.

It was however disclosed that Alhaji AAbba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the president, tested positive for the virus.

The statement however did not say if the powerful chief of staff has merely showed symptoms of the virus or is in a critical state.

Buhari’s test comes a day after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that COVID-19 has claimed two lives in Nigeria, with a total of 40 people now infected.

Majority of those infected reside in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

NCDC data reveal that most of those infected had recently returned to the country from abroad.

More to follow…