Breaking: Buhari Sworn in to Office for Second Term

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Wednesday sworn in to office for a second term.

The president, who arrived Eagles Square, venue of the presidential inauguration, was administered the oath of office by Tanko Mohammed, acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Earlier, the acting CJN swore in Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a second term.

Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the February 23 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Osinbajo also took the oath of office

He beat Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by over almost four million votes to remain in office.

Atiku however rejected the result announced by INEC, alleging widespread rigging and suppression of votes.

The former vice-president is contesting the election at the courts.

