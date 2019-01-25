Breaking: Buhari Suspends Onnoghen, Swears in Mohammed as CJN

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Breaking: Buhari Suspends Onnoghen, Swears in Mohammed as CJN

President Muhamamdu Buhari has suspended the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, pending the outcome of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The president announced the suspension at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa today, saying the decision followed the order of the CCT requesting Onnoghen’s suspension.

Buhari then swore in Justice Tanko Mohammed, who hails from Bauchi State and is the most senior justice of the apex court, in an acting capacity.

This was confirmed by the special assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, who posted it on Twitter.

More to follow…

 

 

,

Related Posts

‘A Big Mistake’ – Ezekwesili Lambasts ACPN after Withdrawal

January 25, 2019

Atiku Campaign Shuts Down Kaduna [Photos]

January 25, 2019

‘I Tried to be Fair’ – Buhari Tells Igbo Leaders

January 25, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *