Breaking: Buhari presents N128bn 2021 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the 2021 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly worth an estimated N128bn.

Buhari arrived the National Assembly premised before noon and was received by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc Ojo Olatunde Amos, who led him through the basement door into the House of Representatives Chambers.

Only a few officials including the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of a staff, Amb. Ibrahim Gambari accompanied the President into the chambers as part of measures to curtain the coronavirus pandemic.

Buhari noted that the executive worked extra hard to present the 2021 a 2023 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) and the 2021 budget and expressed hope that it would be passed expeditiously “given the collaborative manner it was prepared.”

The president expressed optimism that the 2021 budget will be passed expeditiously so implementation can commence January 1, 2021.

He disclosed that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is projected to be negative in the last quarter of this year, but added that the Federal Government is working hard to ensure its recovery in 2021.

