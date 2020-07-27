Breaking: Buhari names Train Stations after Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fashola

The President, Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has named train stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after a number of prominent south-west politicians.

This was disclosed in a tweet Monday by Presidency aide, Tolu Ogunlesi.

According to Ogunlesi, the Apapa station was named after Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while the Agege station was conferred on the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Other personalities conferred with train station names include Lateef Jakande (Agbado station), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola station), and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station).’

See his tweet below.

BREAKING: President @MBuhari has approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after deserving Nigerian citizens. — HM @ChibuikeAmaechi #Thread — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) July 27, 2020

This comes weeks after the President had approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor – the operational hub of the Itakpe-Warri line – after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

