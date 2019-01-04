Breaking: Buhari Meets IGP Idris Amid Rumours of Tenure Extension

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the Inspector-General of police, Ibrahim Idris, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

No official position was given to the public after the meeting which held in the wake of the Juma’at prayers.

Idris was expected to retire after reaching the mandatory 35 years in service on Thursday, January 3, but there are speculations that his tenure might be extended till the elections are over.

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Buhari to allow the IGP retire.

Also, Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki recently described Idris as the most partisan police chief in the country’s history.

Idris has been strongly criticised for the alarming rate of insecurity in most parts of the country and for perceived bias towards the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).