Breaking: Buhari Fires Baffa, Reinstates Bogoro as TETFund Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), thereby sacking Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa.

A statement signed by Benjamin Bem Goong, Deputy Director of Information at the Federal Ministry of Education, dated January 21, 2019, noted that Bogoro’s reinstatement is to take immediate effect.

The statement read: “The Federal Government has approved the reinstatement of Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

“A statement from the office of the honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the re-instatement of Prof. Bogoro is with immediate effect, with the same terms and conditions as it were in his previous appointment and as stipulated in the TETFUND staff conditions of service.

“Prof. Suleiman Bogoro was the Executive Secretary of TETFUND between April 2014 and February 2016.”