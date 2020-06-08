Breaking: Buhari finally nominates Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sent the nomination of Monica Dongban-Mensem, acting president of the court of appeal, to the senate for confirmation.

This was announced in a statement Monday by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity.

Dongban-Mensem has been acting as head of the appellate court since the retirement of her predecessor, Zainab Bulkachuwa in March.

There were allegations of foul play after Buhari delayed sending her name to the senate for confirmation months after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended her as the substantive head of the appellate court.

The president has now put paid to the rumours by forwarding her name for confirmation.

More to follow…

