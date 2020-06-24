Breaking: Buhari backs Giadom as APC crisis deepens

The crisis rocking Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) took yet another twist as President Muhammadu Buhari gave his his support to the Victor Giadom-led faction of the party.

After an extraordinary meeting Wednesday, Buhari approved the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting summoned by the Giadom-led faction of the party and promised to be in attendance.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Wednesday, saying the president is standing by the “position of the law.”

The statement read, “The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly.”

